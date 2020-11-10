Tesla confirms a new 82 kWh battery pack on the Model 3, thanks to the new cells

Tesla confirmed that its new 2021 Model 3 vehicles are now equipped with a new 82 kWh battery pack – thanks to the new, more energy-intensive battery cells produced by Panasonic.

Earlier this year, Panasonic announced an additional $ 100 million investment in Gigafactory Nevada, Its partnership with Tesla to produce battery cells exclusively for the electric vehicle industry.

As part of the announcement, Panasonic said it will increase the energy density of cells produced in Gigafactory Nevada by 5% and total production by 10%.

Last week, we also reported that Panasonic revealed that new battery cells it is producing for Tesla in Gigafactory Nevada will also go to Enable faster charging.

We weren’t clear if they were really into Tesla cars, but we had our doubts after the last Efficiency improvements lead to longer ranges That Tesla launched last month.

We are now getting the first evidence that the new Tesla Model 3 cars have the new cells.

Like / P / TeslaMotors User Corio13 explained that Tesla sent 2021 Model 3 vehicle information to European buyers early:

When shipping to Europe, Tesla actually sends paperwork to the customer before the vehicle arrives, so it can be pre-registered and guaranteed smooth reception. That is why some German owners have already registered their cars that are due to be received in late November or December.

Some of these Model 3 buyers shared the registration information they received from Tesla and confirm that the new 82 kWh battery packs in the 3 Long Range AWD (via tff-forum):

82 kWh corresponds to an approximately 5% increase in energy density enabled by the new battery cells.

These new cells are still 2,170 battery cells rather than the new 4680 cells developed by Tesla and unveiled on Battery Day in September. Despite this, they could benefit from some of the chemical improvements Tesla has developed for the new cell coordination.

as we mentioned before , Tesla’s Model 3 Environmental Protection Agency rankings 2021 Show that the new 3 Long Range Dual Motors AWD model gets a new standard range of 353 miles on a single charge.

This is the confirmation we have been looking for.

Tesla could have achieved higher efficiency by using fewer batteries and achieving a longer range, but it appears that Tesla hasn’t changed anything and only used higher capacity batteries.

Now we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see how the charging capacity has changed if it changes at all, but I’m excited to find out.

