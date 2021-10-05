Terrifying video.. Watch what a woman did to another in front of the train

In a New York subway station

In New York City, US, surveillance cameras at the Times Square subway station showed the moment a woman pushed a woman towards the oncoming train.

In the video broadcast by the New York Police, a woman appeared to push another woman from the platform to the train as it approached the station, according to “Sky News Arabia”.

The woman was taken to a hospital near the station, after suffering facial injuries.

According to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, the perpetrator of the payment is still at large, and the police forces continue to search for her after circulating her descriptions.

05 October 2021 – 28 Safar 1443

03:39 PM

