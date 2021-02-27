Terminator – Netflix is ​​working on an animated series

Netflix He has Announce, In Italian Night, to work on an animated series set in a world finisher. The series will be developed by Netflix In cooperation Skydance Media It will be developed by IG production (Ghost in Shell: SAC_2045, B: The Beginning).

Details of the series are unknown but only that Matson Tomlin Next co-writer Batman By Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson and the author of the film Project strength, it will be Show Executive Producer.

Terminator, data in the Netflix series

Matson Tomlin He stated:

I am very honored to have the opportunity Netflix and Skydance provided to me to present my personal insight on Terminator. Anyone who knows me knows I love breaking conventions, undermining expectations and hitting hard, and that would be the case for this project too!

John Deirdrian, Vice President of Netflix Japan commented:

Terminator is one of the most well-known science fiction franchises of all time, and over time it has become increasingly closer to reality themes. The new animated series will explore its world in a way never seen before.

Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, CEO of IG, concluded:

I asked my old friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought of making Terminator an animated series. His response was: “Ishikawa, are you crazy?” At that point I realized we had to be on board. As a huge fan, our IG production team is trying their best to create this series. We hope you like it for fans!

The Terminator, the franchise

finisher His film debut came in 1984 with the first cult movie that he directed and co-wrote James Cameron And performs Arnold Schwarzenegger H Linda Hamilton. In 1991 the sequel was released Terminator 2: Judgment Day That won four Oscars.

The Franchise He has had several movie series including Rebel Machines, Salvation, Genisys and Dark Fate. We also remember the TV series Sarah Connor Chronicles, As well as various interactions in comics, novels, and video games.