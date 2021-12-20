Tennis: Tim should postpone his comeback again

Tim was in Dubai for a few weeks to get ready. The 2020 US Open winner had to pass the Invitational Tournament in Abu Dhabi because he didn’t feel fit enough to do so. The goal was to start the season in the ATP Cup. But the cold also thwarted this plan. Even Tim, who tested positive for coronavirus, has returned to Austria to recover.

“I wasn’t able to train last week. After not being able to play for six months, I can’t risk going back early and injuring myself again.” Overall, the time in Dubai was ‘fantastic’. “I increased my intensity and level of training and my wrists are about 100 percent,” Tim said.

The goal is to compete in Melbourne

If recovery does not progress as desired, it ranks 15th in the world. For security reasons, the start in Melbourne is currently open. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on January 17th. “My goal is to compete in the Australian Open. With his management we will make a final decision at the end of December,” Tim said with his management. If I make one appearance, he will have to tackle the tournament without any match training.

It is not yet clear if Austria can now participate in the ATP Cup which was already tied at the start of January after the top seed was scrapped. Austria should meet Russia in Group B on January 2, Australia on January 4 and host Australia on Epiphany. Usually the best players in countries is an important criterion for nomination for this team competition.

Nadal is also questionable for Melbourne

In addition to Tim, another big Melbourne star is also in question. Rafael Nadal is back in the tournament, but whether the 20-time Grand Slam winner will start at the Australian Open is also still open. “To be 100 per cent honest, I can’t guarantee that. I have to talk to my team about it,” the Spaniard said.

Nadal, 35, returned to the field last week for an Invitational Tournament in Abu Dhabi after a four-month hiatus due to a foot injury. His appearance in the Emirates ended with two defeats to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

Doubts about the figure

Because of his current form, Nadal doubts whether it makes sense to compete in Melbourne next month. “It’s been more than six months since our last really official match. The 20-time winner said ‘It’s tough and I accept that.’ He was able to play both games and had his chances in both games, which is very positive.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to go through this process several times in my career, but I have to train and be healthy enough to go through this process.” If he didn’t feel fit enough to play the biggest titles, he never came back. “I don’t play for money at all or just for fun. I still want to achieve goals or at least have fun trying to achieve them.” Nadal still has some time until the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on January 17.