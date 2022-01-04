Tennis Australia argued exemption granted to Djokovic

tennis australiaThe body that organizes and organizes tournaments in the region, including the first major tournaments of the year, issued a statement explaining the process that was implemented to grant medical exemption to Novak Djokovic, who, to date, has not reported whether or not he has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports streaming service for adults launched at a preferential cost for its annual subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

The Australian Open has been hailed as the first of four Grand Slam tournaments to require its players to be vaccinated. But the organization indicated some time ago that it would receive medical exemption requests in cases that require it. Although Novak Djokovic has declined to say whether or not he has been vaccinated, the acceptance of his request to play in Melbourne sheds light on speculation about the start of the season.

In a lengthy statement, the authorities detailed the process of accepting the medical permit requested by the Serbian tennis player. they argued from tennis australiaThe body in charge of directing the competitions that take place during the tour at the beginning of the year. On the one hand, the Group of Professionals Responsible for Advising the Ministry of Health on Immunological Issues (ATAGI) and, on the other hand, a group of experts in medicine constitutes a panel selected by government authorities.

Novak Djokovic has been given medical exemption and will be able to compete in the Australian Open. Getty Images

“The crux of the process is,” says Craig Tyler, CEO of tennis australiaWere the decisions taken by independent doctors and that every request was taken into consideration?