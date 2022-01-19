Teen becomes president of Finland for a day

France Press agency

the president of finland, Sully NiinistöEnjoy your Wednesday easier than usual as he shares his homework with A 16 years, in an initiative to promote the rights of girls.

“It’s the best thing I’ve had in a long time,” Nila Salminen told AFP outside the presidential palace in Helsinki after spending the day meeting politicians and speaking at a global conference on climate action.

Salminen has been selected by the charity Plan International forTo work with the president As part of your campaign #girls, in which Teens around the world Take charge of politics or work for a day.

This year’s campaign, which takes place before Girl’s Day his-hair-itOn October 11, young women expect to take the positions of Uganda’s Minister of Education, a member of the Swiss Federal Council, and CEOs of several major Indonesian companies, among others.

Salminen said his message to his elders was to get to know better girls possibilities and involve them more in policy-making.

He stressed, “It is unfair that the decisions that affect me so much are taken by officials without asking for the opinion of my generation.”

Salminen also spoke with the president about the impact of misinformation online. “The misinformation and misinformation on the Internet has grown and kept increasing. It’s really hard to find the right information,” Salminen told AFP.

In Finland, the role of the president is considered protocol, although he also oversees foreign policy – with the exception of EU affairs – and directs the armed forces.

“I think being president has its ups and downs,” Salminin stressed. “It’s really hard work, but very interesting.”

The 16-year-old doesn’t rule out running for Finland’s top job when she grows up. “My dream is change the world And she said, “And I’ll be a diplomat or even president one day. I can’t promise anything, but we’ll see!”

