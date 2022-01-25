Switzerland announces sanctions against Ortega’s entourage in Nicaragua

Geneva, Jan. 24 (EFE). Switzerland today announced its accession to the sanctions adopted by the European Union against members of the Government of Nicaragua who are responsible for the deterioration of the human rights, rule of law and democracy conditions in this regard. country. Those sanctioned are six members of President Daniel Ortega’s entourage, who have had all assets they might have in the Swiss financial system frozen and prohibited from entering or transiting through Switzerland. The Federal Department of Economic Affairs indicated that its sanctions apply to two personal advisers to the President of Nicaragua and four high-ranking representatives of the judiciary and police accused of human rights violations. Financial entities that may be involved in sanctioned persons must report this to the Swiss authorities. Switzerland indicated that punitive measures were not under any circumstances applied to the Nicaraguan population. “The government calls on the Nicaraguan authorities to respect and defend human rights enshrined in domestic and public international law, in particular freedom of expression and assembly,” the federal administration said in a statement. She also emphasized that “given the forty years of commitment to the development of Nicaragua, Switzerland is ready to support efforts to find a peaceful solution to the social and political conflict” in the Central American country. EFE is /vh