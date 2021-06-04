Straight from another world, LIVENOW presents the music format dedicated to the most creative and revolutionary international artists of the moment

LIVENow announces Live From Another World, a new four-episode music format that will host, throughout the month of June, performances by four of the world’s most innovative and revolutionary artists of the moment: Squid, Griff, Greentea Peng and Black Country, New Road.

Produced and edited by a partnership between the creative agency, production company Up The Game (Tonight with Arlo Parks; Ponies: Rip Up The Road) and live events company FORM, Live From Another World gives emerging artists the opportunity to take their audiences on an immersive journey in their musical creativity.

At a time when live music is lacking due to the current health situation, LIVENow hopes to give these artists a new stage, with the freedom to express their true creativity. From a world made entirely of pop art-inspired papier-mache to an ethereal escape into a psychedelic jungle, the sets of each performance will be entirely unique and distinct, centered around each artist’s individual vision.

Executive Producers Toby L of Up the Game and Dan Munsell of Forum said, “Needless to say, it’s been a very difficult and challenging time lately, so when considering a new music format, we wanted to create something where artists could perform and tell their stories in a unique and innovative way. That’s how Born to live from another world.

Episodes

Each episode is completely different and hopefully a surprise: a unique view of the world, custom-built set-building, digital or physical, creates an entirely alternate space.

The common denominator connecting the various episodes is the participation of artists who have the opportunity to express their creativity in the way that best distinguishes them. Producing this new music format has been exciting and we hope our viewers will join us on this journey.”

James Sutcliffe, President and Chief Content Officer, LIVENow, added: “LIVENow is deeply committed to keeping music culture alive and providing emerging artists with a platform to deliver. The Live From Another World format provides each artist with the opportunity to express their creativity to their fans.”

Hosting the best of live experiences, LIVENow brings sports, concerts, fitness training, cabaret and more to screens around the world. LIVENow was launched in 2020 by Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman of Leeds United Football Club and founder of Aser Ventures.

LIVENow’s sports content is led by Head of Sports Peter Lebel, who recently arrived from the German Bundesliga, where he has held several top positions over the past nine years.

The musical dates follow a flurry of other hit events on LIVENow, including events with Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Maroon 5, Ellie Goulding, Pete Tong, LAUGHNow Comedy Club and International Test cricket.

Livino

LIVENow is a new content distribution network and platform that provides flexible pay-per-view solutions for live events, such as sports, concerts, theater performances, talks, education and lifestyle. LIVENow brings fans the best live content through its platform and a growing distribution network of digital publishers, social media channels, and phone companies.

LIVENow provides easy access to the events that users want to participate in, on the devices at their disposal. Launched in August 2020 by Aser Ventures, LIVENow is committed to helping people experience and thrill live events in a new and exciting way.

The platform has also been suggested as a marketing solution for brands who want to engage new customers and/or associate their brand with entertainment content.

LIVENow has the distinction of bringing world-renowned artists such as Dua Lipa, with Studio 2054, and Gorillaz, with Song Machine Live, into the broadcast dimension. All information about the service is available on the LIVENow website.

Form

Form is a London and Brighton based music and arts company created in 2020 by independent artists and musicians, Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge.

FORM organizes on average more than 500 shows, festivals and special events each year, as well as partnering with music brands, publishing houses, media brands and other artistic organizations for other special projects.

FORM is proud to work with the most exciting, vibrant and important global talent across multiple disciplines, both new and established.

Through its longstanding Rockfeedback brand, FORM has a long history of working in terrestrial and terrestrial music television, producing 4 sets of Rockfeedback gifts for Channel 4/MTV, as well as curating illustrated content for brands such as Spotify, The Guardian and many more.

until the game

Up The Game is a global creative agency and production house based in London, focused on developing and producing short and feature films and impact campaigns with brands and platforms.

Founded by an award-winning creative team with a voracious passion for music and all forms of culture, Up The Game is constantly striving to produce innovative, beautiful and eye-catching results.

Artists he’s worked with include Foals, Bastille, Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Jorja Smith, Rihanna, Madonna, Sam Smith and many more.

who and when

squid

Tuesday 3 June

GREENTEA LINK

Tuesday 10 June

GRIF

Tuesday 17 June

Black country, new road

Tuesday 24 June

All events are free