Stopping US tariffs and the Biden plan will restart Italy’s GDP

March 12, 2021

(Two minutes reading)

(Teleborsa) – “The United States’ 4-month moratorium on duties has been approved before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen And from US President Joe Biden, Along with the investment package is equal to $ 1900 billion It has just been launched by the US Congress, and they will be the driving force for the recovery of GDP in both the Eurozone and Italy. “ Moreno Zane, Founder and President of Tendercapital, An active independent international player in the asset management sector.

“He. She Stop ai dazi – Zani continues – It has already created an acceleration in US domestic demand for products made in Italy and generated confidence in the markets. If we add to this initiative the cash injection that will come from the investment plan signed by Joe Biden, then in the short term we will also see an improvement in Italian GDP as already noted before.Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The data is, in fact, an image like The United States will have an internal growth of 6.5% in 2021 While atEurozone increase will be equal to 3.9%. A breath of fresh air and confidence if we compare current data with that for December, leading to a precautionary assessment of cautious optimism. “





From the comparison – for Zane – “It becomes clear that Biden’s economic policy is the lifeblood of global markets and stock exchanges. If the biggest benefits are France and England, – the Tendercapital president asserts – that the first-class role will play Italy thanks to what analysts call Dragon effect. In this sense, along with American investments, positive results are expected to be of interest to one GDP estimate above 4% With Italy, that would be better than the eurozone. It even surpassed Germany by more than one percentage point, and this would put us, in fact, among the most virtuous and reliable countries. “