Stefan Kung, first captain of the Tour of Switzerland

Swiss cyclist Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) donned the first leader jersey for the 84th Tour de Suisse to win the first trial, a stage marked by rain in Frauenfeld.

The Tour of Switzerland, which is returning to the international calendar after postponed 2020 due to the pandemic, and with a version that moves from the usual nine stages to the eighth, began with a time attempt of 10.9 kilometers completely flat around Frauenfeld.

Swiss tour, an important test before tour in France Starting in Brest on the 26th, Stefan Kung was crowned as the first leader, who in 2018, in the same city, finished first in the race and held four stages at the top of the classification.

The Swiss rider dominated the stage and took compatriot Stephane Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) to the finish line 4sec and Italian Mattia Cattaneo (Dekoninck) 12sec, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

One of the stars of the Tour de Suisse, Julien Alaphilippe of France (Deceuninck-Quick Step) finished fifth with a time of 19 seconds, while Movistar captain Marc Soler finished the race in 1 minute 6 seconds. It was better for other teammates from the Telephone Team like Ivan Garcia Cortina (in 30 seconds) and Gonzalo Serrano (34).

2019 Giro d’Italia winner and favorite to win in Switzerland, Richard Carapaz (Inios Grenadier) was 31 seconds behind Kong. The Ecuadorean wears the No. 1 which corresponds to his teammate Egan Bernal, the 2019 Swiss champion but did not participate in this year’s edition.

The Suiza Tower It will continue on Monday with the dispute on its first stage, of 173 kilometres, from Neuhausen am Rheinfall all the way to Lachen, with the port of Oberricken, 950 metres, about 30 meters from the finish line.

Categories

First stage classification:

First stage classification:

1. Stefan Küng (SUI / Groupama-FDJ) 12:00

2. Stefan Bessiger (SUI/EF Education-Nippo) A 0:04

3. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) A 0:12

4. Thomas Scully (NZL/EF Education-Nippo) A 0:13

5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) A 0:19

Jonas Roach (GER/EF Education-Nippo) at 0:22

7. Jannik Steimle (GER / Deceuninck-Quick Step) at 0:22

8. Florian Vermeersch (Belgium / Lotto Soudal)) 0:22

9. Soren Craig Andersen (DEN / Dsm) at 0:022

10. Rohan Dennis (Australia / Ineos Grenadiers) (A) 0:23

