Spectrum Podcast: Are Fast Food Really Unhealthy?

Fast food, fast food and its partners:

Regardless of whether it’s a juicy burger, a delicious frozen pizza, or a microwave-ready meal: Even if it tastes good to us, often resonates with the guilty conscience. Because we know that fast food, fast food and the like are not very healthy. This has been proven by countless studies.

However, many of these studies say they should be treated with caution Alina ShadowwinkleThis is in science spectrum Directs the online editorial team and also for spectrum health In charge of. It is often difficult to distinguish between causation and the relationship between diet and health consequences. So Shadowwinkle explains what science knows so far about fast food — and where research is still needed.

It is clear that some ingredients and the high degree of processing of such foods can have a negative impact on our health. But why do we keep going back to junk food when we already know it? This has to do with The reward center in our brain To do, says Shadwinkel. Junk food is often intentionally mixed up in such a way that you simply want more of it. This stimulates the reward system, which is why I feel good. This is actually really treachery.

Of course, nutrition has a political dimension too: It concerns income, but also education. in conversation with detektor.fmTherefore, moderator Mark Zimmer also discusses possible Shadowwinkle tools to enhance the purchasing and production of healthy foods.

