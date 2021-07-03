Spain defeats Switzerland on penalties and advances to the semi-finals of the Euro

Unai Simon avenged.

Four days after scoring a goal for Croatia, the goalkeeper saved two penalties on Monday at the end of 12 moves and paved the way for Spain to advance to the semi-finals of the European Championship at the expense of Switzerland.

The match and an additional 30 minutes ended with a score of 1-1, after Spain failed to eliminate an opponent who remained with one man less in the 78th minute.

Spain took the lead in the eighth minute when Jordi Alba’s shot hit Dennis Zakaria and sent off goalkeeper Jan Sommer. But Switzerland tied by Xherdan Shaqiri at 68.

Switzerland, who had just eliminated France on penalties after a 3-3 draw after coming back from a two-goal deficit, were left with ten men to send off Remo Froeller in 78, in a decision many deemed too harsh by the English referee. Michael Oliver.

At the time, Sommer’s personality was inflated, drowning out the Spanish goalkeeper’s cry over and over and allowing penalty shootouts to come in.

Somers saved Rodri’s shot and Sergio Busquets’ shot hit the post. But the Swiss lacked the accuracy they showed against France, when they converted all five of their shots. They only shot one of the four shots they shot. Simon saved Fabian Shire and Manuel Akanej, while Ruben Vargas smashed through the roof.

Spain was waiting for the winner in the confrontation between Belgium and Italy.