SpaceX’s Starship won $ 53 million from NASA for a large-scale in-orbit refueling test.

SpaceX’s Starship won $ 53 million from NASA to conduct a comprehensive test of orbital fuel transport, taking the company and the space agency’s relationship with critical technology to the next level.

NASA revealed the results of its fifth round of “Turning Point” bidding on October 14, announcing awards totaling more than $ 370 million for 14 separate companies. This year’s investments focused on three main categories: “Cryogenic Fluid Management,” Lunar Surface [operations], And closed loop [i.e. autonomous] Offers the ability to land and land. “

In a somewhat predictable outcome, the bulk (approximately $ 176 million) went to the Lockheed Martin and United Launch Alliance (ULA), while the other half (approximately $ 189 million) was split between the remaining twelve companies. However, in surprise, SpaceX was awarded a major contract for a crucial aspect of the Starship’s development.

NASA chose the spacecraft to prove the transfer of fuel! Combining the Starship’s rapid reuse potential with orbital refill is critical to economically moving large numbers of crew and cargo to the Moon and Mars. https://t.co/a3EZIUoXR7 https://t.co/0YRkVHBrDI – SpaceX (SpaceX) October 14, 2020

The spacecraft is being refueled in orbit. SpaceX

Today’s Tipping Point contract is technically the second time that NASA has awarded SpaceX funding to develop fuel transportation. In October 2019, roughly one year ago, SpaceX won $ 3 million to “develop and test … cryogenic fluid couplers.” [prototypes] To transport fuel on a large scale in space, “the marking NASA’s first direct investment in the Starship. NASA appears to have been completely satisfied with the results of the icebreaker test – enough to fund an entire spacecraft propellant conversion demonstration of $ 53.2 million.

If you have ever followed the last decade of US space policy, you will realize how mind-boggling NASA is awarding a contract to SpaceX FOR to demonstrate fuel transport in space. If you don’t understand, read this:https://t.co/EZ4dCjjNJX – Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) October 14, 2020

As Eric Berger of Ars Technica notes, NASA’s eight-digit investment in a fuel haulage demonstration on SpaceX Starship – not to mention about $ 250 million overall in four separate companies – comes as a big surprise. In doing so, NASA is effectively testing the tolerance of political stakeholders in programs like Orion and SLS – the programs that most exist to preserve jobs and support stakeholders in Congress. If a cheaper, more capable solution such as distributed launch and orbital refueling was offered within NASA’s jurisdiction, it could become very difficult to defend heritage programs that have been bleeding ~ 20% of the space agency’s annual budget for nearly a decade.

NASA says this round of tipping point contracts could last up to five years. Aside from a $ 41.6 million contract with Intuitive Machines to develop a spacecraft in the form of a lunar launcher that is capable of propelling the moon’s surface, the most interesting prizes are focused on “cryogenic fluid management”. Eta Space received $ 27 million for a “compact flight offer for a complete cryogenic liquid oxygen management system” to be integrated with the Rocket Lab’s Photon Spacecraft bus and launched on an electronic rocket.

Lockheed Martin won $ 89.7 million for “an experimental mission in space using liquid hydrogen … to test over a dozen cryogenic fluid management technologies.” ULA, of which Lockheed Martin is a member, was awarded $ 86.2 million to test “precise tank pressure control, tank-to-tank transportation, and fuel storage for several weeks” with the Vulcan Centaur’s upper stage.

SpaceX won funding from NASA to develop a customized version of the spacecraft designed to land astronauts on the moon. SpaceX

Finally, SpaceX won $ 53.2 million for a ‘large-scale flight demonstration’ to transport 10 metric tons of [liquid oxygen] Between tanks on the Starship. ”Notably, this indicates that NASA is actively funding a single ship’s orbital flight test, as the spacecraft model will (most likely) attempt to transport liquid oxygen between the main LOx tank and a smaller tank.

It follows the April 2020 contract that awarded SpaceX $ 135 million to develop Design of the manned spacecraft optimized for the moon landingNASA has started putting in some serious money as it works to develop a wide range of innovative solutions that may enable humans to explore sustainable space.

