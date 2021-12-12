Small species of frogs discovered in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) – In a newly discovered species of frog in Australia, males wear tadpoles on their bodies.

Researchers found the tiny animals, which are only 16 millimeters in diameter, on a mountain in Wolumbine National Park. This is the case with only four of the 4,000 species of frog known worldwide, according to the New South Wales Department of Environment, citing scientist Michael Mahoney of Newcastle University.

