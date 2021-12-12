Small species of frogs discovered in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) – In a newly discovered species of frog in Australia, males wear tadpoles on their bodies.

Researchers found the tiny animals, which are only 16 millimeters in diameter, on a mountain in Wolumbine National Park. This is the case with only four of the 4,000 species of frog known worldwide, according to the New South Wales Department of Environment, citing scientist Michael Mahoney of Newcastle University.

Genetic analyzes by the university and the South Australian Museum showed that it is a separate species closely related to the ‘Assa darlingtoni’ (pocket or hip frog). The small amphibian, which appears to only live on an area of ​​about 2,000 hectares on Mount Warning (called Mount Wollumbin by the aborigines), has been named “Assa Wollumbin” based on where it was discovered.

Take immediate measures to protect animals

Matt Kean, the regional environment minister, said the NSW government had taken immediate action to protect the young population. “This amazing discovery shows how little we know about the world around us,” he said.

Kane said its small population makes the frog highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. “To ensure the survival of this remarkable species of frog, which lived undetected in a cold forest, a conservation action plan is being developed.”

Wollumbin National Park is located in the Gondwana rainforest on the border between New South Wales and Queensland. The rainforest regions have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986.

