She won the Force and qualified for the semi-finals

They began to play Tenth date of Super Rugby Australia and Western Force Important and painful Beat the Reds 30-27, In Perth. Thanks to this victory, the Perth team qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament where they must face the Brumbies. On Saturday, they will close the regular stage Waratahs – the rebels And you can enjoy it live on ESPN 3 from 6:45 am.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is available now. subscribe now.

Western Force 30-27 Reds (Saturday)

With Tomás Cubelli and Domingo Miotti from the start, Force flipped the score and won over the Reds 30-27. In addition, Santiago Medrano entered the start of the second half, a historic day for the team, which for the first time managed to qualify for the qualifiers in Super Rugby. The match number was Jordan Olofila who converted three attempts for the Perth team and the person who completed the score was Felete Kaito. Tucuman’s opening scored 10 points with his foot. While doing the red act they transform Hunter Paisami, Taniela Tupou, and Filipo Daugunu. With this defeat, the Reds lost the invite and will wait for the winner of the Brumbies-Force in the final.