Severe storm over Waldstetten | Schwäbisch Gmund

Severe storm over Waldstate © Jas

Severe storm passes through Waldstein – slope slides down in Fyler.

Storm causes damage in Gmundar district Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty © Christian Wiediger Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty © Christian Wiediger Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty © Christian Wiediger Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty © Christian Wiediger Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty © Christian Wiediger Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty Storm front: basements overflowed and the ramp was sliding, firefighters were on duty © Christian Wiediger Josefsbach in Gmund. Josefsbach in Gmund. © A Remspark in Gmund. Remspark in Gmund. © A Remspark in Gmund. Remspark in Gmund. © A

Waldestin. Heavy rain, bright lightning, massive thunder – a violent thunderstorm pulling two dashes every hour. At about 5 pm, the sky over Stuifengemeinde and the surrounding area suddenly became dark. The dark clouds were pulled out in a very short time, only to open their locks shortly thereafter. Within minutes, the water was on the streets, pedestrians tried to get to safety as quickly as possible.

Firefighters and the people of the small village in the mountains are busy with cleaning work. Previously, the storm front had been painted over the suburb. The bunker was threatened with filling and a slope slipped into Ölmühlenweg.

Back to overview: Schwäbisch Gmünd