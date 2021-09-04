Sea Devils: Andreas Numensen still coach

It will be a landmark event in football in Germany. The best players in the new European Football League (ELF) will meet the USA national team in the “All-Star Game” at the Friedrich Ludwig Jan Sports Arena in Berlin on 3 October.

One week after the first ELF Final in Dusseldorf, the best players of the season, including several players from the Hamburg Sea Devils, will make up a team that will face Team USA.

The United States has won the title in all three of its World Cup matches so far. Current NFL professionals and active college players are not eligible for nomination. However, coach Rudy Wayland must put together a strong squad. He says: “Football fans in Germany can be sure that we will provide an equal team that will represent the United States with pride. We are very interested in how American football develops in Europe. With the Europa League, a league has been established that is a great product in terms of sport and beyond.” We are really looking forward to the time and the match in Berlin.”

Hamburg’s Sea Devils: Andreas Numensen remains head coach

ELF President Patrick Isom is also happy: “It would be a worthy end to our first season. The fact that Team USA travels to Berlin a week before the match shows how seriously they take the game.”

Meanwhile, Hamburg Sea Devils have announced Andreas Numensen will remain head coach until the end of the season. Kendral Ellison continues to train the defense team. Nommensen took over from Ted Daisher and celebrated a strong premiere as interim chief at 44:6 against Berlin Thunder.