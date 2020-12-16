Sacramento Kings player Kyle Jay scores the match against the Golden State

With just over six seconds remaining in the Sacramento pre-season match against the Golden State Warriors, Kyle Jay got the ball from a home pass. His Kings squad was less than two and needed a bucket to try to salvage a win in a match he was previously leading 19. Jay bumped into his teammate at the top of the arc, but he sped off freely and lost his defender in the process. After a perfectly executed pump fake that knocked the defender off his feet, Jay was able to take the match-winning shot as time was up.

check it out:

The guy was cool all night long, finishing the match with 20 points in 21 minutes in an effective 7-to-11 shot night. He was hot out of three, hitting 6 of 10 from behind the arc. His triples came in different situations, including an acute one in transition and others that took advantage of the guns and left him enough space.

However, one of his most underrated plays in the game, however, came with the Four Kings losing with 29.8 seconds on the clock. Needing a bucket, the guy got the ball from his outside mate. With the defenders closed, head towards the free throw line. It looked like he would try a tough shot, but after a fake ball had the defender drop his feet, Jay found Robert Woodard to plunge an easy slash that cut Sacramento’s deficit in half.

You can see him (and many of his other great plays) here:

This is the second consecutive match that a player has led in both directions in the second year of the Kings Team in scoring. Against Portland on December 13th, Jay scored 14 points in a 4-to-8 shot. His successive performances went unnoticed. “What he does is build confidence in his teammates and coaches as much as he trusts him,” Kings coach Luke Walton said after the match.

Don’t get too excited because this pre-season success will increase your playing time when the season starts.

Walton said, “In terms of a regular season, if we were completely healthy, there probably wouldn’t be that many minutes every night for him.” “If we have free time or the men are outside, he’s someone we can throw in there and depend on.”

Last season with Stockton Kings – the Kings’ G-League – Jay averaged 21.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per match in 37 games. He fired 40.1% of the three for the season and spent the vacation time working on his game.

I’m not sure how the Kings would justify keeping someone (no pun intended) a 9 versus 18 three to three matches and shooting 50% off the field, but for now it looks like the Kings will use him as full forwards for a player en route.

Jay and the Kings will be back on the field again against the Warriors on Thursday, December 17th. Until then, we’ll see the man’s most prominent personalities.