Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is ‘going in the wrong direction’

Conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh said on his show Monday that lung cancer has worsened and is “going in the wrong direction” despite the treatment.

He said, according to a transcript of his show, “It is difficult to realize that the days when I do not think I am on death row are over.”

Mr. Limbaugh, 69, told his first listeners in February that he had advanced lung cancer and had noticed shortness of breath. He said he would continue to work, apart from taking a few days off to undergo testing and decide on a treatment plan.

But on Monday, he said he wanted to inform his listeners about his health and how the disease was affecting it, saying the fluctuations were like “a roller coaster at times you can’t get off.”