Reports of malfunctions in the “Facebook”, “Messenger” and “Instagram” platforms in a number of countries of the world

Today, the “Down Detector” website, which specializes in monitoring digital service malfunctions, received several reports “about a malfunction that affected the “Facebook”, “Facebook Messenger” and “Instagram” platforms in a number of countries of the world, without adding the reason or the countries that were received. Including reports.

Facebook faced many malfunctions last October, most notably on October 4, when the Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter platforms were down for more than 6 hours. Stop by “historic”.