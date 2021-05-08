Releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida

British biotech company Oxitec has fought for approval and acceptance of its project for ten years. Now it has released genetically modified mosquitoes for the first time. As part of the trial, which began this week in the Florida Keys (a chain of islands off the southern tip of Florida), the company wants to test a new method to prevent the spread of the Egyptian tiger mosquito. (Aedes aegypti) It contains the disease that can transmit diseases such as Zika or dengue fever, chikungunya and yellow fever.

