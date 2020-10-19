Read on for a new coronavirus testing center

The reading will see the new coronavirus testing center open later this week.

The new reception center will be based at University of ReadingBut it will help all of the people in the city get tested for Covid-19 close to where they live.

Accessed will only be by cycling or walking and not by car, visitors will not have to book in advance.

In a debate in Parliament over testing and tracing, Rep. Julia Lopez, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office, announced the news.

“I just want to leave the honor,” she said. “The Reading East member knows that we’ll be opening a test site on the campus in Reading next week.”

Matt Roda, deputy for Eastern Reading, said earlier in the debate: “In Reading, we have been waiting for a while for a new test center, and this is in a college town that is currently at the lower level but can quickly advance to the second tier or even the upper class if not The spread is now turned off.

“ Students have been told that they will only have to travel 1.5 miles to the nearest test center, but in reality the closest test center is at NewburyWhich is more than 15 miles away.

“I know Reading people who have had to go as far as the Welsh Valleys and Toxesbury to take a test.

“Will you now consider the need to accelerate the provision of a testing center at the University of Reading?”

Ms. Lopez announced the news at the end of the opposition Day debate in Parliament about testing and tracing, so Mr. Roda was unable to respond.

But speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service afterward, Mr. Roda said: “I am delighted that the new testing center is scheduled to open next week, at a time when locals and students urgently need more testing capacity.

I hope that this important issue will be raised with the ministers on several occasions University of Reading It helped push the government to speed up the opening of the center. “

A spokesperson for the university added: “We are grateful to all those who are working hard to bring a new test site to the university, and to Representative Matt Roda for bringing this to the attention of the ministers in Parliament.

We welcome the minister’s statement in response and will continue to work with partners, including Reading Borough Council And local health agencies, in a new testing facility for the benefit of our students, staff, and the entire reading community. “