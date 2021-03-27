POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro will be presented in Romania on April 5: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Cellphones



I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but Xiaomi has been very active in recent weeks, launching after launch (whether in China, globally or domestically), slideshows on presentations, hardware across devices, and this excitement will continue in the coming period.

If we had one of the biggest global events of this half of the year on March 29, we would have locally the official presentation of the most purchased smartphones POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro. It will be launched on April 5 starting at 11:00 in an online event streamed on accounts The social networking site Facebook And the Youtube.

You can find all the details about the two devices in the dedicated articles: LITTLE F3, Straight POCO X3 Pro.

What prices should we expect in Romania for smartphones?

POCO F3 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage – 1699 lei;

POCO F3 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage – 1949 me;

POCO X3 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage – 1249 lei;

POCO X3 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage – 1499 Lei.

These are personal estimates.