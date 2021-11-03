PM speaks plain language – but there is no back door for unvaccinated people at the Australian Open – Sports

The Australian state of Victoria has reiterated its refusal to enter unvaccinated tennis professionals.

Legend: Strict rules

Strict action is being taken against the Australian Open.

Following the recent announcement of an email from the WTA Women’s Tour in which unvaccinated players were promised a 14-day quarantine requirement, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews gave that hope a clear refusal.

“We are locking up people who have not been vaccinated in bars, cafes, restaurants, the Melbourne Cricket Ground and all kinds of other events,” Andrews said, adding: “We are not going to apply for an exemption. That basically solves the problem.”

no exception

The WTA was hoping to relax due to the high vaccination status in Victoria. The 90 percent mark should be reached there in a few days. The Australian Tennis Agency has a news agency France Press agency They reported upon request that they were optimistic that the tournament would be “as close as possible” to pre-pandemic conditions.



