Persian Poetry of Mathematics: From Omar Shayam to Maryam Merzakhani

As mathematicians and poets, Omar Shayam and Maryam Mirzakhani represent an image of their common homeland, Iran, which contrasts favorably with the anti-Iran sentiment and Islamophobia of the 21st century. Written by Hamid Dabashi

Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, Who passed away on July 14, 2017 at the age of 40Her colleagues considered her gifted in the dynamics and complex geometry of surfaces: “the mathematics of science fiction,” as one fan called her. For her daughter, Anahita, she was an artist of sorts. ”

These words are from science journalist Siobhan Roberts in The New Yorker The “Elements” blog summarizes the sadness over the loss of an intelligent head, as it is felt by millions of Iranians around the world and with them the world of science.

Maryam Mirzakhani (1977-2017) He was a world famous mathematician. She was a professor of mathematics at Stanford University in California and the first woman to receive the Fields Medal: considered a Nobel Prize in mathematics. She died of cancer after a long illness. Maryam Mirzakhani was born in Iran and received her BA in Mathematics from Sharif University in Tehran in 1999.

After completing her advanced studies at Harvard University, she received her Ph.D. in 2004. In 2014 she was awarded the Fields Medal for “outstanding contributions to the geometry and dynamics of Riemann surfaces and their modular spaces.” Her death stunned her family, friends and colleagues, as well as many of her citizens.