Nokia and Qualcomm break the 5G speed record in Finland

Áxel Martínez

Mexico City / 22.11.2020 16:48:28

The Nokia and Qualcomm technologiesTogether with the telecom company Elisa, A. Register the new speed range From 5G red In Finland, by getting 8 gigabytes per second for the first time by serving two devices simultaneously.

the speedObtained from Elisa flagship store in Helsinki, Finland, It will support a number of high bandwidth and low latency servicesSuch as high-speed video downloads, mission-critical applications, or virtual and augmented reality. The service is expected to start in 2021.

This milestone was achieved using 5G millimeter wave technology, Which corresponds to the highest frequency band of the radio spectrum, from Nokia and with Qualcomm’s smartphone testers on the Elisa commercial 5G network.

“This is another milestone in the development of these services. Moreover, it explains Capability of our commercially deployed technology solutionsTommy Oito, president of Nokia Mobile Networks, said in a statement.

This solution will allow Elisa subscribers to enjoy Augmented Reality Experiences Showed audiences at massive stadium concerts, and downloaded HD video content in seconds, plus Fixed high capacity wireless connection As an alternative to broadband fibers.

“Qualcomm Technologies’s R&D efforts to drive the next generation of wireless connectivity, combined with our work with Elisa and Nokia, have made this achievement a commercial reality,” said Enrico Salvatore, Executive Vice President and President of Qualcomm Europe.

