News from tennis – Australia should do without Barty – Sports

Legend: You will miss the final tournament in Prague for your country

Ashleigh Barty.

Barty is not for Australia at first

Australia will have to dispense with Ashleigh Barty in the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup. After not participating in the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, the world number one has been canceled without giving reasons for the event to be held in Prague in the first week of November. Australia faces Belarus and Belgium in the group stage.

Kung fails in Indian Wells

For Swiss Leonie Kong, the tournament ended in Indian Wells after the first round. The 20-year-old lost to American Alycia Gardens in 3 sets with 7:6 (7:4), 1:6, 6:7 (1:7). Kung managed to win the first set in the tiebreak.



