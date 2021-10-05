News from tennis – Australia should do without Barty – Sports

News from tennis – Australia should do without Barty – Sports
News from tennis – Australia should do without Barty – Sport – SRF


Jump to content

  1. sports

  2. tennis in general

  3. current article

Contents

Legend:

You will miss the final tournament in Prague for your country

Ashleigh Barty.

imago صور pictures

Barty is not for Australia at first

Australia will have to dispense with Ashleigh Barty in the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup. After not participating in the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, the world number one has been canceled without giving reasons for the event to be held in Prague in the first week of November. Australia faces Belarus and Belgium in the group stage.

Kung fails in Indian Wells

For Swiss Leonie Kong, the tournament ended in Indian Wells after the first round. The 20-year-old lost to American Alycia Gardens in 3 sets with 7:6 (7:4), 1:6, 6:7 (1:7). Kung managed to win the first set in the tiebreak.



  1. sports

  2. tennis in general

  3. current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





List

to focus

See also  Australian Open in Doha? Tournament head gives rejection plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *