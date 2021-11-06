Moto2 Qualifiers in Portimao – bitter disappointment for Tom Luthi – sport

Tom Lüthi will tackle the penultimate GP of his career only from 24th. A pole in Portimao goes to Raul Fernandez.

Legend: You have to start from the back

Tom Luthi.

Fresh Fox



Tom Lüthi has to roll up the Moto2 field from behind if he wants to score points in the penultimate Grand Prix of his career. The 35-year-old from Berne finished on Sunday 24th at the Portimão circuit, only in the eighth row of the net.

After training on Friday, Lüthi spoke of “a tough and strange day at the same time.” Although he found good rhythm and initially got a feel for it, “I couldn’t get better and speed up,” said the 17-time GP winner. The hoped-for steps forward did not materialize for Lüthi in qualifying either.

direct notification Open the chestClose the box SRF will broadcast the Algarve motorcycle races live on Sunday: 13:40: MotoGP

3:25 pm: Moto2

Spaniard Raul Fernandez takes first place for the Algarve Grand Prix. World Cup runner-up was 0.269 seconds faster than World Cup leader Remy Gardner of Australia.

MotoGP: Back to Bagnaia

In the MotoGP motorcycle category as well, the World Cup runner-up was the fastest in qualifying. Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia takes first place in the fifth race in a row. Fabio Quartararo (FRA), already the world champion, had to settle for 7th at the start.



