Mobile phone: 3-year lead time for old Android smartphones

Owners of about 34% of old Android smartphones running earlier than version 7.1.1 Nougat, released in December 2016, Google’s mobile operating system can take a breath. At the beginning of November the company started Let’s encrypt it alerted That, as of September 2021, millions of websites will be denied safe browsing due to a certification issue. As a result, they may not be able to access it through their old mobile devices. But the not-for-profit certification authority has now announced that it has found a way to overcome this aging problem: a new co-signature solution. Affected devices will be allowed an additional 3-year deferment, that is, until 2024.