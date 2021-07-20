Mobile: How to protect your data and privacy if you lose your device

Lost your Android phone or iPad? Of course, the first thing you think of is protecting your data and privacy. These include your accounts on online services, such as Gmail.

If you want to sign out of Gmail on a device, there is a way to do it.

How; Google allows you to remotely sign out of your Gmail account on any lost or stolen device.

According to wifinews.gr, if you have access to your Gmail account, you can use the privacy functions of your Google account, to log out remotely from the devices to which you have connected your account.

To get started, open the Gmail website in your browser. Click the profile icon in the upper-right corner, then click Manage your Google account.

Go to the Security tab, then click the Device Manager button under the Your Devices section.

You will see a list of all the devices currently connected to your account (using Gmail or other Google services). Locate the device you want to disconnect from, tap the three-dot menu button, and tap Sign Out.

Google will ask if you’re sure you want to disconnect from the device. This step will remove the Google account (and all data associated with it) from the device. Once confirmed, click the Sign Out button to confirm.

Google immediately disconnects you from the selected device if it is connected to the Internet. If the device is lost, turned off, or offline, Google will remove the account as soon as it detects that the device is online again.

If you want to disconnect from multiple devices, follow the same procedure in the “Your devices” section of your Google Account page.