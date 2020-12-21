Millie Bobby Brown leads the new science fiction movie for Russo Brothers

The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown is leading the new Russo Brothers sci-fi movie

After an intense bidding war, Limit Brings the news that Universal Pictures has successfully won the rights to the Russo Brothers movie based on Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel The electric state With Weird things Star Millie Bobby Brown is officially anticipating the lead role. Given Brown and the busy schedule of the two directing, the studio reportedly aims to start production between the end of 2021 or early 2022.

First published in 2018, The electric state The novel is set in an alternate future as a teenage girl discovers a strange robot sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in a fictional world of humans mingling with all kinds of robots, uncovering a major conspiracy in the process.

The official book summary reads: In late 1997, a teenage runaway and her tiny yellow robot travel west through a strange American scene as the rubble of giant combat UAVs dot the countryside, along with the discarded trash of a high-tech consumer community addicted to the virtual reality system. The edge of the continent, the world outside the car window seems to be collapsing at a faster rate, as if somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization has finally collapsed. ”

The film is directed by Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo from a script written game over Scribes are Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely. The Russo brothers will also work as producers with Mike LaRocca through their AGBO banner. Andy and Barbara Muschietti are also producing, with Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder hiring as Executive Producers.

The electric state The film has been in development since 2017 and was originally slated to be developed by Information Technology The duo Andy and Barbara Mochetti with Andy Muschietti as director. However, Andy Muschietti decided to abandon his managerial duties on the project in order to shift his focus to Warner Bros. ‘To be expected flash Movie.

Millie Bobby Brown gained world fame for her iconic role as Eleven in the hit science fiction series on Netflix Weird things For which the young actress received her first Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. This project is the latest addition to the 16-year-old actress’ long list which includes: Weird things Season 4 and Godzilla vs Kong Plus Netflix Movies: the girl And the You were girls With Jason Bateman also as producer.