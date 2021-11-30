Migration crisis: France accused the UK of being irresponsible and called for a deal with the EU

“We want a balanced UK-EU deal that responds to all problems” (Photo: Reuters/Henry Nichols)

French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanen on Monday urged an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom on irregular migration., employment complete political crisis between the two countries after 27 immigrants die in the English Channel. In turn, he asked his neighbor to take his “responsibility”.

“We want a balanced agreement between the UK and the EU that responds to all problemsSaid Dermanin at a press conference, Rejection of a simple bilateral agreement on the readmission of immigrants to France.

For the French director, This agreement should open up ‘legal pathways to immigration to Great Britain’Considering that this country is not doing enough. “There are 30,000 asylum applications in the UK, and in France we count 150,000,” She said.

Darmanin said French Prime Minister Jean Castix will send a letter on Tuesday to his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, to propose a deal, which could include Mechanisms for reuniting minor migrants with their families in the UK without risking their lives.

His comments come a day after a meeting with immigration officials FranceAnd Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission on the illegal crossings of the English Channel towards the British coast.

Immigration officials from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission meet on the illegal crossings of the English Channel (Photo: Reuters)

In a closing statement, participants pledged to “do everything in their power to combat criminal networks more effectively” against migrant smugglers and They recognized the need to “improve cooperation” with London.

The UK is not finally invitedAnd By issuing a letter from the British Prime Minister to French President Emmanuel Macron, asking him for a “bilateral readmission agreement (…) for all illegal immigrants” that crosses that channel.

As of 2018, with increased controls at the ports and access to the tunnel under the English Channel, The migrants chose the sea route to reach the UK, which strained relations between the two countries.

At the beginning of September, the British press indicated that the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, it was suggested that the British Border Force would force the boats to turn around before reaching their shores.

“We cannot accept this practice.”This puts them at risk and goes against international law, said Drmanin. The French official also refused to allow his police to intercept migrant boats that had already set sail.

Fishing licenses are another issue that increases bilateral tension

Under the Brexit deal reached at the end of 2020, European fishermen can work in British waters as long as they can prove they have worked there previously (Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)

On the other hand, the French Minister of State for European Affairs said, Clement Bon, to me The English Channel’s fishing dispute with London revealed that the “deadline” for a deal with the UK after Brexit would be December 10.

“If there is no nod for December 10, we will stop this dialogue,” Bion warned in an interview with France Inter.

The French executive has put on the table a set of potential sanctions, including a ban on the mooring of British boats, in response to the reduction of permits granted to French fishermen to fish in the waters of the Channel. Paris does not rule out either restricting the supply of electricity.

British Minister of Exit from the European Union, David FrostI already said that your country It is “actively” considering implementing the dispute resolution mechanism set out in the EU’s exit agreements to resolve the current fishing dispute with France.

But the French government insists on that Nearly half of French fishermen’s license applications have yet to be accepted despite the submission of documents requested by British authorities to confirm compliance with the Brexit agreements.

According to the Brexit trade agreement reached at the end of 2020, European fishermen They can work in British waters provided they can prove they have worked there before.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)

