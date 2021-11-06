Medvedev: “I want to play in Australia”

Daniel Medvedev He expressed his willingness to run in January Open Day Australia, where only vaccinated tennis players will be able to participate, which the Russian player did not disclose.

“I want to play in Australia. Everything is clear from the Australian authorities, there will only be vaccinators, so we will see who will be there,” said Medvedev, the 2021 finalist.

Australian authorities do not accept the Russian vaccine, so you should also choose a recognized vaccine if you intend to get one.

“The decision was made, but I do not want to say more because I do not want to talk about medical matters, whether it is a vaccine or any kind of injury, so as not to give evidence to the competitors,” the Russian said. .

The Australian authorities announced their commitment to vaccination to participate in the first major tournament of the season (January 17-30, 2022), but many players did not receive their doses in October, or at least did not want to reveal it, including Medvedev or No. 1 himself, Novak Djokovic.

According to the ATP and WTA, who gave an interview to AFP, nearly two out of three female players and more than 60% of female players are vaccinated.

Medvedev and Djokovic will play the 1000 Masters final in Paris on Sunday. “The good thing at this moment is, if you play against Novak, that means we are in the final,” added Medvedev. Serbian.

“Except in ATP Finals, where it may be different. It’s always hard to beat Novak. To beat him you have to be at your best, so that’s what I’m going to try to do on Sunday,” explained the Russian, who beat Zverev 6-2 in eighty minutes.

Read also

“It was a tough match. Sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t show exactly what happened on the field. I’m happy with that result, but Zverev was 2-1, 15/40 in the first set. I think getting the first break in a match against Zverev is very important.” Because it gives you confidence. I am very happy that I was able to raise my level throughout the match and did not make many easy mistakes,” Medvedev explained.

The world number two is aiming for his second Masters 1000 title of the season after Toronto in August. The 25-year-old also won his first major at the US Open, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. In addition, the Russian came out victorious in the tournaments in Marseille and Mallorca earlier this year.