McDonald’s sales in the second quarter exceeded pre-pandemic levels

(Teleborsa) – In the second quarter of the year, McDonald’s recorded Comparable global sales Up 40.5% from 2020 and 6.9% from 2019, with positive performance across all sectors. Analysts expected an increase of 39.81%. the consolidated revenue It rose 57% (49% in constant currencies) to $5,888 million.

The jump in sales, as the American multinational explained in a note, was driven by new products on the menus: in particular, by a new meal inspired by sudcoreana pop group BTS and crispy chicken sandwiches in the United States. This push has helped balance the effects of underemployment and underemployment high costs of components.

L ‘Diluted earnings per share For the quarter it was $2.95, or $2.37 excluding $0.48 per share of tax benefits after the change in the UK income tax rate and 0.10 per share of “strategic gains”.

“Our performance is an ongoing proof of scale strength and flexibility From our business, global sales on a comparable basis in the second quarter were up approximately 7% compared to 2019.” Chris Kempinski.