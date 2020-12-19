Mark Hamill responded on Twitter after the Mandalorian season ended
Warning: spoilers are waiting for Chapter 16 of The Mandalorian, if you haven’t watched the episode, go back and watch it!
I have spoken!
Season 2 of The Mandalorian was full of surprises. With Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, and more, we’re left with no more surprises, right? Well, The Mandalorian “The Rescue” had another big surprise waiting for us at the end of this amazing season! One that was so big that it got a reaction from Mark Hamill Twitter!
Mark Hamill returns
Hmmm, I wonder what he’s talking about? Could it be a surprise that Luke Skywalker has come to save the situation and take Grogu to become the Jedi? While many thought it could be Ezra or Mace Windu, others like me felt Locke was the obvious choice. While Max Lloyd-Jones is listed as “Double for Jedi,” Mark Hamill is also billed for the role. With amazing CGI action, we got a young Hamill looking like that from Jedi’s return!
So, to answer your question, Mark Hamill, yes we saw one of the best TV season finals ever. Oh yeah, let’s not forget the post-credits scene. December 2021 will take a long time to get here.
