Long Argentina in Australia

Few sports take place on nearly every day of the year, and tennis is an all-encompassing sport. That is why it will not stop on December 31 and will start the 2022 season. Argentina will appear for the first time in ATP Cup, team competition that simulates Davis Cup.

The selection is part of Group D along with Georgia, Greece and Poland. The premiere, from 20 a.m. in our country (ESPN), will be against the Georgians, a duel that the national team begins as the favorite.

The first step in Qudos Bank Arena will be Federico Delbonis (44 degrees), who will face Alexandre Mitriveli (571 degrees), in what will be the inauguration of the date between the two. Then it will appear Diego Schwartzman (13 degrees) frente a Nikoloz Basilashvili (22 degrees).

see also

Federico Delbonis will represent the country once again.

see also

The third and final point will be the duo that Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni played against. Metreveli and Alexandre Bakshi. Argentina need to win because the other two commitments require more.

How will you continue?

In the early morning of Monday Argentina will play Greece Driven by Stefanos Tsitsipas (IV). The regular stage was concluded against Poland, led by Hubert Hurkacz (9), Tuesday night. The Hellenes and the Poles will meet on the first day.

see also

Russia became the champion of the 2021 edition.

rating system

The third edition of the ATP Cup in Sydney, which distributes points by standings, will have a competition format and a classification for the next stage similar to its predecessors: The winners from the four groups will advance to the semi-finals, so there is no margin for error.

The 2020 champion was Serbia led by Novak Djokovic (1st), this time absent. Last year Russia was consecrated, which will repeat the presence of Daniil Medvedev (second). And what about Argentina? He reached the quarter-finals in the first edition, while in 2021 he did not pass the first round.