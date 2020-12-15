Leeds Council issues a statement with West Yorkshire scheduled to remain at Level 3

West Yorkshire is expected to remain below Level 3 Corona Virus The restrictions will follow a government review later this week.

The area was placed under the strictest rules after England emerged from lockdown at the start of December.

Local infection rates are declining, with cases emerging Wakefield Now below the national average.

The city’s MP, Imran Ahmed Khan, last week urged the government to define its plan to ease what he described as “strict measures” being imposed.

But councilors at Wakefield were told on Monday morning that Level 3 would likely remain in place even after Christmas at least.

Tom Stanard, director of the regeneration firm at the council, said at an audit meeting that the measures had “a clear and immediate impact on the economy, particularly the retail and hospitality sectors”.

“Although the government has set its intention to review these restrictions every two weeks, with the first of these checkpoints being presented later this week, expectations for the time being that West Yorkshire will remain at Level 3,” he added.

“This is because even though cases have decreased and stabilization has begun, they are still at a level in line with the government’s formula for (Level 3).”

Another review of the measures is scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this month, the Chamber of Commerce in Central Yorkshire called on the government to give more clarity about the rules, amid allegations that bars and restaurants forced to close from Level 3 were looking for “ways to circumvent the rules” in an effort to stay alive.

When asked if he would give a comment on the pending decision, Leeds City Council said it would not release anything official.

However, they did post a statement from Council Chair Judith Blake about his point of view in terms of where we see Leeds in terms of the Next Level announcement.

Counselor Judith Blake, Leader Leeds City Council“The decision about the level at which Leeds falls is ultimately up to the government, and we will adhere to its guidelines,” he said.

“We presented our point of view to the ministers and officials, published today in the Executive Board Report, that given the low infection rates and the overall plans and structures in place, we believe Leeds In a position to safely enter Level 2 next week.

“This is a finely balanced judgment, and there are various risks associated with Level 2 and Level 3, but we believe that the public at Leeds will respect the rules and play their part to help reduce the injury rate.

“It has helped people across the city make vital progress against all five government benchmarks, including drastically reducing positive cases across all age groups, by more than 65% in the past four weeks.

Likewise, infection rates among people over the age of 60 have decreased dramatically, and the percentage of positive test results has decreased by 60 percent over the past four weeks. During the same period, the number of Covid patients in our hospital has decreased, even though we are working in partnership. To reduce this further.

“We believe that moving to Level 2 at this point will be a lifeline for many companies, which have all invested in Covid-secure places and have dealt with the uncertainty that has persisted for months. Less restrictions will also improve people’s mental health and well-being and ensure that they continue Belief in the degree system and compliance with restrictions.

“It is imperative that we do our utmost to continue achieving the positive progress we have made so far no matter what level we are at. Our message remains clear; in order to keep us and each other safe, we must continue to follow every thing of the rules all the time. Time to surrender. The vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel, but the fighting is not over yet. “