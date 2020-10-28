Justin Turner of Team Dodgers was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for a virus

Moments after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series title on Tuesday evening, as their players and coaches mingled excitedly on the field before receiving the trophy, Fox had some shocking news: Justin Turner, the long-time rule-of-thumb of the Dodgers, was knocked out because he got A positive result in a corona virus test.

It would have been an amazing revelation after any match, but this was the defining game of the World Series, the climax of the baseball marquee event being shown on national television in front of millions of viewers. The completion of the season was seen as a victory for Major League Baseball’s plan to keep the virus at bay – a plan that has been toughened during the regular season after a major outbreak within the two major league clubs.

But Turner’s positive test during Game 6 disrupted season-ending celebrations and raised questions about the handling of the situation by both MLB and Dodgers, as well as about what would happen to members of the Dodgers organization in the future. Days after exposure to an infected individual.

“It’s a bittersweet night for us,” said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred during an interview with Fox after Corey Seger was presented with the award for best player in the world, and before Turner was seen celebrating on the field.