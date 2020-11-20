Jeezy and Gucci Mane have been addressing beef for 15 years at Heated Verzuz Livestream

So while Verzuz’s many fights – which featured Alicia Keys vs. John Legend and Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle – were lovable, or passive-aggressive musical encounters, this one was a lot more colorful. Each man played 24 tracks, and while Jeezy leaned back to previous songs like “Standing Ovation,” “Go Crazy,” and “Air Force,” Gucci Mane didn’t shy away from pure poison, including multiple songs that smashed Jeezy by name and detailed Kill Bucky Look.

Tensions also escalated between the songs, as the men compared longevity, real estate properties, fashion and influence. “That was nice,” they all laughed at various points.

After Gucci Mane gave a particularly scathing description of their differences, “the truth” to Gezi’s face, and supplemented it with more irony, an argument erupted in earnest as the men interrupted each other again and again. Gucci Mane said, “I told you straight from the dribble, we can’t do anything if it isn’t on the street. If I can’t perform the” truth, “we can’t do it. Gezi replied that he wanted to appear together “for the sake of culture.”

“I brought you here to show you that the world cares about what’s happening, because we are the culture,” said Gezi, adding insults. “You and I. Where did we come from? What we went through.” Then he mentioned their effect on killing rappers like King Von, Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke, before diving straight into another song.

But in a sudden twist, the flow ended on a note of reconciliation, or at least a job well done. After Gezi performed the potentially inevitable duet of “Icy,” where each man was happily dancing and performing his hair from a distance, Gucci Mane made a joint appearance at a local nightclub, with little concern for the raging coronavirus. Every rapper has had a new release coming out in the middle of the night – the best mix of Gucci Mane’s hit songs, a new album by Jeezy – and the demons seem to be pushed out.

Gucci Mane said: “Listen, all respect.” “I appreciate you getting rid of the olive branch – I accept that. No offense. It’s all love.”