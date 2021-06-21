Italy and Wales celebrate, contain Switzerland and Turkey’s disappointment in the European Championship

Two qualified teams from Group A from EurocopOne is waiting for his turn and the other is serving. The round of 16 of the competition has begun to be decided, and for a start, we already have the first conclusions.

orgasm in Italy Because They scored another victory, leaving a clean sheet. They also ratified the first place in the group. sitting, who lost to the Italians 1-0 with a goal from Matteo Pesina, is the second.

In the other match there were very different feelings. Hit Swiss Thanks goals Haris Seferovic s xherdan ShaqiriWhich adds 4 points and can qualify for eighth place. Turkey Saying goodbye with defeat and insufficient goal Irfan Kahwaji.