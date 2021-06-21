Italy and Wales celebrate, contain Switzerland and Turkey’s disappointment in the European Championship

Italy and Wales celebrate, contain Switzerland and Turkey’s disappointment in the European Championship

Two qualified teams from Group A from EurocopOne is waiting for his turn and the other is serving. The round of 16 of the competition has begun to be decided, and for a start, we already have the first conclusions.

orgasm in Italy Because They scored another victory, leaving a clean sheet. They also ratified the first place in the group. sitting, who lost to the Italians 1-0 with a goal from Matteo Pesina, is the second.

In the other match there were very different feelings. Hit Swiss Thanks goals Haris Seferovic s xherdan ShaqiriWhich adds 4 points and can qualify for eighth place. Turkey Saying goodbye with defeat and insufficient goal Irfan Kahwaji.

The Italian national team celebrates its first place in Group A المجموعة

Andrea Belotti controls the ball during the Italy-Wales match

Andrea Belotti controls the ball during the Italy-Wales match

Gareth Bale controls the ball during the match between Italy and Wales

Gareth Bale controls the ball during the match between Italy and Wales

Ethan Ampadu was sent off during the match between Italy and Wales

Ethan Ampadu was sent off during the match between Italy and Wales

Seferovic's goalkeeper celebrates his goal in the match between Switzerland and Turkey

Seferovic’s goalkeeper celebrates his goal in the match between Switzerland and Turkey

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates one of his goals in the match between Switzerland and Turkey

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates one of his goals in the match between Switzerland and Turkey

Mert Mulder covers his face during the Switzerland-Turkey match

Mert Mulder covers his face during the Switzerland-Turkey match

