It is the end of an era

AGI – Sixty years after the declaration of the “revolution”, behind closed doors and without the presence of foreign media, The Eighth Congress of the Cuban Communist Party that will mark the end of the Castro era has begun And enter a smaller executive class, led by current President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Raul CastroBrother of “Leader Maximo” Fidel, deceased in 2016, He would leave, at the age of 89, the position of General Secretary of the Party and the Command of the Armed Forces, Solemnly marking the change of hands and the historic turning point. There will be four days of gathering when everything is already written in. Until th Raul’s successor, to whom I was mentioned three years ago in Diaz-Canel, 60, has been president of Cuba since 2019. His appointment also marks the end of Castro’s ruling family succession, which comes with new rules in the party in a sign of renewal, in A moment of grave crisis marked by the pandemic and blockade imposed by the United States.

From now on, to become a part of the Party Central Committee, you would not have had more than sixty years nor more than seventy years to hold managerial positions. Diaz-Canel is part of this new line: he will turn 61 on April 20, the day after the end of the conference that will be appointed by the new party secretary.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Castro called for a “respectful” dialogue between Cuba and the United States. He stressed that he wanted to hand over the helm of leadership to a “new generation,” and demanded “a new type of relationship with the United States,” but without “abandoning the principles of revolution and socialism.”

Castro also stressed the importance of strengthening the country’s economy At a time marked by crises and shortages, he affirmed that “developing the national economy” is today, along with “struggle for peace and ideological toughness”, one of the “main tasks of the party.”

In his speech, Castro also urged “the defense of an increase in national production, especially food, and the prohibition of the harmful custom of import.”. He added, “The country must get used to – as he said – to live with what we have and not expect more than what we can generate, so that the unsatisfactory demands of the population constitute an incentive for national producers.”