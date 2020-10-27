Is Wooles back? Woolworths will open three pilot stores in Britain late next year

There was a flurry of excitement today regarding rumors that Woolworths may unexpectedly return to Main Street 11 years after closing its last branch.

A Twitter account claiming to be from the retailer said three pilot stores are slated to open in late 2021.

However, Very Group – which now owns the Woolworths name – told MailOnline that it has not heard of any plans to open brick and mortar stores.

The chain, known for its pick and mix sweets and home wear group, entered into management in 2008 and closed all of its branches in January of the following year.

In 2018, former Woolies director Tony Page attempted to revive the brand by buying the name – even selling his family home to raise money – but his £ 10m bid was struck by Very.

Woolworths opened its first store in the United Kingdom in Liverpool in 1909 and has become a much-loved spot on main streets across Britain.

In the 1980s, Wooly’s focused on entertainment, sweets, toys and children’s clothing, and was at one point the largest pop music retailer in Britain.

The Woolworths UK branch was bought in 1982 by Paternoster, the group now known as Kingfisher.

It split The Woolworths Group in 2001, and it listed it on the London Stock Exchange.

The company’s financial woes were compounded by the credit crunch, which forced shoppers to rein in their spending.