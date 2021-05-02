Iran is swapping prisoners for millions of dollars with the United States and the United Kingdom

Tehran. Iran will release prisoners Iranian state television reported on Sunday that it is linked to Western countries for billions of dollars from the United States and the United Kingdom. Washington and London did not comment.

The state television report quoted an unknown official as the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali KhameneiHe began delivering what the authorities described as “important” speech. However, Khamenei has not spoken of any exchange. This was known during negotiations in Vienna to save Tehran nuclear deal With different world powers.

Iranian state television quoted the official as saying that the agreement was between United State Iran was involved in a prisoner exchange deal in exchange for the release of $ 7 billion in frozen Iranian funds. According to the same source, it was agreed on What or what Britain Pay 400 million pounds for the release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, A British-Iranian woman.

last week, Zaghari Ratcliffe She was sentenced to another year in prison for spreading “propaganda against the regime” for her participation in a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009, according to her lawyer.

The sentence comes on top of a five-year prison sentence in Iran after it was convicted of plotting to overthrow the government.

Zaghari Ratcliffe – who used to work for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency – was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 when she was returning from Britain after visiting her family.

