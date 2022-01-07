Instead of government machinery: Baerbock also wants to use scheduled trains and flights for business trips – Politics

Germany’s new foreign minister, Annallina Barbock (the Greens), wants to think of alternatives to planes on her business trips. This was reported through the portal “watson.de”. In addition to rail journeys, this also included scheduled flights – rather than the computationally more emissive air preparations in the Bundeswehr due to lower passenger numbers.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Coal phase-out, climate change, and intersectoral coupling: a summary of the energy and climate sector. For decision makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

“Since Secretary Bierbock took office, prior to each spare flight use, low-emissions travel options such as the use of train connections or scheduled flights have been checked,” the foreign ministry told watson.de. At least on one trip, that promise has been fulfilled: On her first visit to Brussels, Baerbock took the train from Paris.

The German Foreign Ministry also noted that emissions from all flights of its employees are offset by the Federal Environment Agency. The federal government has been making compensation payments for business trips and trips since 2014. In 2020, according to the Federal Environment Agency, 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide were offset; In previous years, usually much more. The money goes to international climate protection projects. (AFP)