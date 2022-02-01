Alexander Zverev did not have the Australian Open that he had intended. The loss of the fourth straight sets to Denis Shapovalov was too premature for his intentions to break into first and second in the world rankings.

And in his first contact with the press at the ATP 250 in Montpellier, where he started as a top seed (waiting for the winner of the match between Ilya Ivachka and Mackenzie MacDonald), he made no secret of his impressions of what happened in Melbourne. : “I know I had a bad championship but I really turned the page. I was under a lot of pressure in Australia, everyone was telling me I could become number one in the world. I am disappointed with my result.

Zverev walks to set a negative record in Majors. Environmental Protection Agency

And about the final match of history that Nadal and Medvedev played, he said: “I watched the final, although I would have liked to have been there. Rafa was amazing but we also have to congratulate Daniel, who was fantastic.”