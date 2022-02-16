Hyundai brings its test house to Finland at PortalAutomotriz.com

The change in regulations allowing the systems verification test base, which comes after the inclusion of hybrid technology, has provided the Alzenau-based team the opportunity to look for a new venue for testing and development work.

Jämsä, 60 kilometers southwest of Rally Finland’s host city Jyväskylä and on the doorstep of the legendary Ouninpohja theater, is that new home. It is also close to other famous tests in Finland, such as Pihlajakoski and Päijälä.

Hyundai didn’t waste any time preparing the i20 N Rally1 race through the jungle after last month’s Monte Carlo Rally.

Team Vice Principal Julian Monset said: “The regulations have changed a bit on the FIA ​​side, allowing us to have one base as well as another base for checking the system. That’s why we moved to Finland. Finland looks the best. [para el sitio de prueba permanente]”.

The team roads are located in Jämsä and offer the kind of advantages that a local Toyota Gazoo Racing has in terms of season specifics.

The same methods can be used in preparation for the Winter Rally as well as certain events such as Rally Finland and other high-speed gravel races such as Rally Estonia and possibly Rally New Zealand.

Hyundai has shifted its focus in testing to preparation ahead of Rally Sweden in Sweden last week.

The Korean manufacturer is looking to recover from the turbulent opening round in Monte Carlo with i20 N driver Ott Tanak chasing his second straight win in the WRC winter event, after his success at Arctic Rally Finland 12 months ago.