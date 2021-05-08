Gunther is fifth in Monaco

May 8, 2021 / © 2021 Sport-Information-Dienst, Cologne

Maximilian Günther narrowly missed his first podium of the season in Formula E.

Cologne (SID) – Maximilian Günther narrowly missed his first podium of the season in Formula E. The guy from Oberstdorf in a BMW finished fifth in the ePrix in Monaco on Saturday and was one of the main characters in an exciting finals. Gunther lost one spot late to Frenchman Jean-Eric Virgen (Tikitah), and the final laps slipped back and forth to the two.

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa (Portugal / Tichita) late beat Robin Friens (Netherlands / Envision Virgin) and Mitch Evans (Australia / Jaguar). On Saturday 1, Gunther said: “It was a huge fight, it was very fun, unfortunately the podium is missing at the end. But we are happy to take points with us.” For the first time, a race was held in the electric chain in Monaco on the longest track, which is also used by Formula 1.

Porsche driver André Lauterre at least finished the points two weeks after finishing second in Valencia. Duisburg ranked ninth, the other Germans did not see the square flag: three-time DTM champion René Rast (Minden / Audi) retired, as did Porsche driver Pascal Werlin (Warendorf).

