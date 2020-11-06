Giant white shark spotted by Unamaki south of Miami

Giant white shark spotted by Unamaki south of Miami

One of the biggest Great white sharks Just marked swimming south of Miami, Florida, According to NBC Miami.

UNAMAKI “hummed” at 5:46 AM ET off Key Largo, south of Miami, on Thursday (Nov. 5), which means the dorsal fin has broken the surface of the water, sending a signal to a satellite, alerting researchers of its whereabouts. According to a previous article from Florida Today.

