Giant white shark spotted by Unamaki south of Miami

One of the biggest Great white sharks Just marked swimming south of Miami, Florida, According to NBC Miami.

UNAMAKI “hummed” at 5:46 AM ET off Key Largo, south of Miami, on Thursday (Nov. 5), which means the dorsal fin has broken the surface of the water, sending a signal to a satellite, alerting researchers of its whereabouts. According to a previous article from Florida Today.

The Unama’ki flag debuted in Nova Scotia in September; In the original language of the Makkak people, its name means “Land of Fog.” At 15 feet 5 inches (4.7 meters) long and weighing 2,076 pounds (942 kilograms), it is the second largest white shark ever ranked by Ocearch, a nonprofit organization that identifies and tracks large marine animals.

But it isn’t the only impressive beast out there. Great white sharks are the largest predatory fish on the planet and grow at a rate of 15 feet (4.6 m). According to National Geographic. Some are found to weigh up to 5,000 pounds. (2,268 kg) and grows to more than 20 feet (6 m).

Over a month ago, researchers at Ocearch also discovered and tagged a 17-foot (5 m) large white shark – weighing 3,541 pounds. (1,606 kg) – off the coast of Nova Scotia they called her the “Queen of the Ocean”, According to a previous Live Science report. She is officially named Nukumi, after the mythical wise grandmother figure of the indigenous Mi’kmaq people.

Adult eggs were previously classified as “weak” World Conservation Union. As the ocean’s largest predator, “great white sharks are central to the functioning of ecosystems and the maintenance of biodiversity,” according to Ocearch.

The researchers hope Unamaki will lead them to a site where they give birth, and thereby reveal a previously unknown nursery of white sharks. According to Ocearch.

But the whereabouts of the great white shark is not always clear. According to Ocearch, majestic marine creatures can only be tracked once they break the surface, and each shark tends to spend a different amount of time on the surface.

You can track where the unamaki is, or at least every time it breaks the surface, Here.

Originally published on Live Science.