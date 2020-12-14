Former aide to Andrew Cuomo accuses New York governor of sexual harassment | US News

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan presidency accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her looks.

The claim comes at a time when the 63-year-old Democrat is said to be Under consideration for the Attorney General Under Joe Biden.

On Sunday, Lindsay Boylan chirp Cuomo had “sexually molested me for years. Many saw it, and they watched.

“I could never expect what to expect: Would I be questioned about my work (which was so good) or harassed about my appearance. Or would they both be in the same conversation? That has been the way for years.”

“These allegations are simply not true,” said Caitlin Girouard, COMO’s press secretary.

Boylan, 36, served in the Como Administration from March 2015 to October 2018, as Executive Vice President for Empire State Development and then as a Special Adviser to Cuomo for Economic Development.

She did not provide details of the alleged harassment and did not immediately respond to the letters, then tweeted, “To be clear: I have no interest in speaking to journalists. I am in the process of validating the experience of countless women and making sure the abuse is stopped.”

Boylan ran against US actor Jerrold Nadler in the 2020 Democratic primary, garnering 22% of the vote while saying the incumbent was not progressive enough. Last month, she announced she would run in the 2021 primary to succeed Manhattan’s Jill Breuer.

Earlier this month, Boylan tweeted about her experience running Como, which she said was the worst job she had ever held.

She tried to quit smoking three times before quitting. I have worked hard all my life. Crowded – fake it to style it up, “she wrote.” This environment is non-toxic. I still think it after years in treatment! “

Staff notes written in 2018, which were obtained by the Associated Press, indicate Boylan resigned after facing complaints about her behavior.

Several women complained to Empire State Development’s Human Resources Department that “Mrs. Boyland behaved towards them in a way that was bothering them, belittling them, screaming, and being generally unprofessional,” Julia Pinover Kubik, ethics officer for management, wrote in one of the notes.

Boylan resigned after meeting with officials, including Como’s chief lawyer, Alfonso David, to be “advised” about the complaints.

David said in a follow-up note that Boylan called him several days later and said she had reconsidered and wanted to return to work, but that he dissuaded her from doing so.