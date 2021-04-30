First 100 Days of Joe Biden – Focus on the Economy

On the American evening yesterday, Joe Biden gave his first official speech, one day before his first 100 days in the US government. Among the topics covered was a nearly $ 1.8 trillion plan to expand America’s social safety net, from childcare to education, from paid vacation to healthcare. To be funded, at least in part, by a massive tax hike for the wealthy, by canceling the tax rebates that Donald Trump wanted. This plan is called the American Families Plan, and it will be an added part of the US Jobs Plan, the industrialization and infrastructure plan proposal of 2,300 billion euros for energy transition and the fight against climate change.

Vaccines: target 500,000 doses per day

In the next 30 days, regions will receive more than 20 million doses of the vaccine, roughly equivalent to the arrival of many within four months. With a first maximum batch of 2.2 million doses of Pfizer arrived on Tuesday and another 2 million AstraZeneca arrived today in Pratica di Mare. The rest is in May when 15-17 million are expected, which is more than enough to finally run at a cruising speed of 500,000 shots per day (including stocks), a goal already set by the government plan for mid-April but due to lack of doses, Commissioner Figliuolo moved to today When districts have to reach 504,000 shots for the first time: the threshold they’ll now try not to go down to herd immunity by September, when the goal is to get at least 80% of adults vaccinated.

Reopening events?

Assoeventi, the Confindustria Association for the Events, Luxury and Weddings sectors, was received 3 days ago by the Minister of Regional Affairs and Autonomy, Mariastella Gelmini. During the meeting, the president of Assoeventi, Michele Bocardi, explained, “The complex situation in which the bridal sector finds itself, and is still waiting for a date to restart. The Minister has been given an updated protocol for the safe conduct of events for individuals. Among the major innovations in the protocol are divergence. Tables are over 2 meters high, Covid manager for every 50 guests and green corridor. ”

Recovery plan e dl proroghe

The green light from the Council of Ministers on the decree-law extension. There is no obligation to make one public servant out of two into smart work, neither during an emergency nor with the approval of Pola, Regulatory Plans for Agile Action: According to the Cdm Entry Project of the Extension Decree, in fact, smart work, by exception, until the definition of new rules with the contract In any case, no later than the end of the year, but there will be no restriction of 50%. The 60% limit indicated in Pola also jumps, while the minimum drops from 30% to 15% in the event of failure to adopt the regulatory plans. Among the other solutions envisaged by the draft ruling that reached the cabinet meeting table, more time for the government to exercise golden power in some sectors, and identity documents expired during the epidemic until September. The government convened again in the afternoon to give the final green light to the national recovery and resilience plan and to the decree to create a supplementary fund of 30.6 billion. On the other hand, this morning, for the first time on the extension: in the text of the extension decree, the rule, subject to technical investigations in past hours, was not included regarding the extension of shower privileges and for street vendors.

